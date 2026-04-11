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Watch Now
Gyokeres' penalty brings Arsenal level
April 11, 2026 08:02 AM
Arsenal are awarded a penalty following a handball inside the box, allowing Viktor Gyokeres to convert from the spot to make it 1-1 for the Gunners against Bournemouth.
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