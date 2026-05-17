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Isidor completes Sunderland's comeback v. Everton

May 17, 2026 11:37 AM
Wilson Isidor gives the Black Cats a two-goal cushion late in the second half against the Toffees to secure all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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