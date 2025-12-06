 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/07719a4/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+98/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fb9%2F10%2F8bc0f36a4b1088c6208304768567%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249596173
Rory McIlroy takes on banana peel, Cam Smith joint second at Australian Open
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Indiana
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Championship: TV/streaming info, preview for No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
NCAA Football: Washington State at Oregon State
Iowa State hires Jimmy Rogers as coach after Matt Campbell leaves for Penn State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal1_251206.jpg
Dewsbury-Hall’s deflected cross gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251206.jpg
Arteta: Loss to Villa ‘really difficult to take’
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251206.jpg
Emery praises ‘fantastic’ Villa against Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Simons picks out Richarlison to give Spurs lead

December 6, 2025 10:30 AM
Xavi Simons darts away from the Brentford defense before putting it on a plate for Richarlison to tuck away Spurs' opener against the Bees.

nbc_pl_evertongoal1_251206.jpg
01:18
Dewsbury-Hall’s deflected cross gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_avlarspostgame_251206.jpg
02:13
Reactions from ‘superb’ Villa’s upset over Arsenal
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251206.jpg
01:57
Buendia’s strike gives Villa 2-1 lead over Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251206.jpg
01:14
Trossard slots home Arsenal’s equalizer v. Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251206.jpg
01:27
Cash strikes Aston Villa in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_update_251204.jpg
10:12
PL Update: West Ham earn point against Man United
nbc_pl_mw14allgoals_251204.jpg
15:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_muwhu_251204.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251204.jpg
01:33
Magassa equalizes for West Ham against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251204.jpg
01:13
Dalot tucks away Man United’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_plupdate_251203.jpg
15:29
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road
nbc_pl_leedschelsea_251203.jpg
11:21
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_arsbrehl_251203.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 14
GettyImages-2249827619_copy.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livsun_251203.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sunderland Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_burvcphlV3_251203.jpg
13:00
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_wolvvnfohl_251203.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_251203.jpg
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251203.jpg
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251203.jpg
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
nbc_pl_nfogoal_251203.jpg
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251203.jpg
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

nbc_pl_artetaintv_251206.jpg
02:40
Arteta: Loss to Villa ‘really difficult to take’
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251206.jpg
52
Emery praises ‘fantastic’ Villa against Arsenal
nbc_pl_buendiacashintv_251206.jpg
02:14
Buendia, Cash reflect on Villa’s ‘incredible’ win
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251206.jpg
08:23
Liu clinches career-first Grand Prix Final gold
oly_fsmen_kagiyamafree_251206.jpg
07:20
Kagiyama earns silver in men’s free skate
oly_fsmen_iliamalininfree_251206.jpg
08:11
Malinin’s historic free skate earns him Gold
Hobson_free_win_raw.jpg
04:07
Hobson dominates 200m free for championship record
casas_free_win_raw.jpg
03:14
Casas earns second win of Day 3 in 200m free
DNP_Oly_sww200f_FinalB_Walshwin_251205.jpg
03:03
Walsh cruises to 200m free Final B win at US Open
Manuel_200_free_raw.jpg
05:28
Manuel pulls away late in 200m free win at US Open
Avakov_100_breast_raw.jpg
02:59
Avakov makes statement in 100m breaststroke win
Marchand_100_breast_raw.jpg
02:20
Marchand powers past Mathias in 100m breast win
SMith_100_back_raw.jpg
03:30
Smith gets the better of Berkoff in 100m back win
Douglass_100m_breast_raw.jpg
03:21
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
Oly_sww100br_Rosewin_251205.jpg
02:26
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
nbc_nba_dalvsokcv2_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
foster_win_raw.jpg
06:26
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
nbc_nba_indvschi_251205.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bulls come up short at home vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_lacvsmem_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies slow cruising Clippers
nbc_nba_chator_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvscle_251205.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Cavaliers leave Spurs in the dust
nbc_nba_denatl_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
nbc_nba_utahvsnyk_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start
nbc_hockey_ndwisc_251205.jpg
05:09
HLs: Wisconsin hockey storms back vs. Notre Dame
Oly_swm100bu_casaswin_251205.jpg
03:17
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
Oly_sww100bu_Walshwin_251205.jpg
02:58
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
nbc_nba_miavsorl_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Magic escape Heat at home
nbc_nba_lalbosv2_2min_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics breeze by Lakers in Boston
nbc_cbb_etxamuconn_251205.jpg
06:10
Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251205.jpg
03:55
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn