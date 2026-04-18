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,
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,
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Associated Press
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Simons' screamer gives Spurs lead over Brighton
April 18, 2026 01:58 PM
Xavi Simons cuts inside onto his right foot and scores a belter past Bart Verbruggen to give Spurs a 2-1 lead late in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
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