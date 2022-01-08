 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV_1920_Generic.jpg
2024 LIV schedule to feature at least half its events outside U.S.
San Diego Padres Mike Shildt
Padres hire Shildt as third manager in four seasons
NV5 Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank - Round Three
Back on track, Meyer is potentially four rounds from PGA Tour

Top Clips

nbc_dog_poodletoy_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Miniature Poodle
nbc_dog_keeshond_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Keeshond
nbc_bfa_clippers_231121.jpg
Harden, Russ have Clippers starting to look better

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV_1920_Generic.jpg
2024 LIV schedule to feature at least half its events outside U.S.
San Diego Padres Mike Shildt
Padres hire Shildt as third manager in four seasons
NV5 Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank - Round Three
Back on track, Meyer is potentially four rounds from PGA Tour

Top Clips

nbc_dog_poodletoy_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Miniature Poodle
nbc_dog_keeshond_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Keeshond
nbc_bfa_clippers_231121.jpg
Harden, Russ have Clippers starting to look better

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Weir, Lipinski break down the women's Olympic team

January 8, 2022 05:22 PM
Following the announcement of the women's team for the 2022 Winter Olympics, commentators Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski share their thoughts.