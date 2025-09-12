Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Haiden Deegan closeup.JPG
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
John Daly cards ’19' on a single hole during first round of PGA Tour Champions event

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Haiden Deegan closeup.JPG
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
John Daly cards ’19' on a single hole during first round of PGA Tour Champions event

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs

September 12, 2025 04:23 PM
Natalie Esquire and Owen Pence discuss the upcoming 2025 WNBA Playoffs, discussing the first round matchups and more.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
btewnbachamps250912.jpg
01:39
Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper
nbc_bte_libertymercury_250912.jpg
01:30
Liberty could be in trouble against the Mercury
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250912.jpg
02:11
Highlights: Aces’ record night, Wings dominate
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250911.jpg
02:15
HLs: Dream breeze past Sun for sixth straight win
storm_new_thumb.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
nbc_wnba_montopplaysv2_250909.jpg
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
ajanat.jpg
14:48
Wilson makes time for fans amid Aces playoff push
nbc_wnba_reesesuspension_250908.jpg
17:21
Reese suspended after publicly criticizing Sky
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250908.jpg
09:15
Stud Budz star in Vogue photoshoot
nbc_wnba_clarkupdate_250908.jpg
09:36
Clark out for season as Fever clinch playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250908.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
nbc_wnba_topplayssatnightv2_20250906.jpg
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
hlsthumb.jpg
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
nbc_bte_libertystorm_250905.jpg
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250905.jpg
02:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
nbc_roto_aceslynx_250904.jpg
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
nbc_wnba_topplays_250903.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
nbc_wnba_nylibertysite_250902.jpg
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
nbc_wnba_lvvmin_250902.jpg
15:00
Wilson, Collier battle for MVP as Aces face Lynx
nbc_wnba_topplays_250902.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
nbc_wnba_topplays_250901.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250831.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250829.jpg
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_wnba_sunconvo_250827.jpg
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
nbc_wnba_feverplayoffs_250827.jpg
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
nbc_wnba_chicagoconvo_250827.jpg
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250827.jpg
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray

Latest Clips

oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
oly_at_worlds_fullpreviewv2.jpg
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_dls_matthewberry_250912.jpg
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_dls_floridafootball_250912.jpg
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_roto_kraftnews_250912.jpg
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
nbc_roto_ekelernews_250912.jpg
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
nbc_roto_reednews_250912.jpg
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
nbc_roto_bowersnews_250912.jpg
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
nbc_ffhh_whatontap_250912.jpg
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
packersjerseywhitelove.jpg
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
nbc_golf_bmwr2_250912.jpg
10:39
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
rahm.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250912.jpg
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
nbc_ffhh_flex_250912.jpg
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
nbc_dls_pablo_250912.jpg
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
nbc_ffhh_judkins_250912.jpg
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
nbc_ffhh_austinekeler_250912.jpg
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
nbc_ffhh_commandersoffense_250912.jpg
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels
nbc_ffhh_macjones_250912.jpg
04:31
Jones good enough to get the ball to SF playmakers
nbc_ffhh_jaydenreed_250912.jpg
03:13
Reed injury provides clarity for Packers WR room
nbc_ffhh_packersdefense_250912.jpg
05:11
Do not start ‘border line’ players vs Packers