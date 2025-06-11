Reese's 'crown is heavy,' Atkins defends teammate

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten big commitments that defined the weekend
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
‘No guarantees’ that Oakmont rough will cough up every golf ball it swallows
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
With no players left from last season’s team photo, Baylor begins summer practice with new roster
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten big commitments that defined the weekend
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
‘No guarantees’ that Oakmont rough will cough up every golf ball it swallows
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
With no players left from last season’s team photo, Baylor begins summer practice with new roster
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
WNBA
Date
All Scores
Watch Now
Reese's 'crown is heavy,' Atkins defends teammate
June 11, 2025 03:49 PM
Chicago Sky's Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese reflect on the Sky's season so far, as well as the criticism that 23-year-old Reese receives.
Related Videos
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY
15:57
Takeaways from Fever’s ‘beat down’ against the Sky
15:52
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
19:22
Inside the Liberty’s victory over the Mystics
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
16:35
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night
22:08
Clark’s flagrant foul on Reese sparks controversy
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
01:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
11:58
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
07:40
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
24:19
Are the Sky, Storm slept on ahead of 2025 season?
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year
Latest Clips
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
02:36
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
22:54
Celebrating Tiger’s 2000 U.S. Open triumph
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
05:56
Every Diaz goal during the 2024-25 PL season
16:44
Silver: Jordan ‘ready’ for NBA on NBC role
14:04
Inside Simms’ QB rankings: ‘A special four’ lead
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
01:29
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
01:23
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
23:18
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
04:17
Dauphiné Stage 4 reminds Evenepoel of 2024 Tour
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
24:33
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 4
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs
02:10
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
02:03
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
01:48
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3
05:52
Top goal line clearances from 2024-25 PL season
03:52
Thibodeau ‘taking the high road’ after Knicks exit
07:51
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue