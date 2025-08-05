 Skip navigation
Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
East Lake’s 14th hole will revert to a par 4 for Tour Championship
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
nbc_bte_belitnikoffwinner_250805.jpg
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm

August 5, 2025 11:40 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick preview the Lynx vs. Storm matchup, explaining why they both like Minnesota to cover the +2.5 spread when the two teams meet in Seattle.

nbc_wnba_sunnightrecap_250804.jpg
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
nbc_wnba_satnightrecap_250804.jpg
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
nbc_wnba_libertyanalysis_250804.jpg
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
nbc_wnba_lynxnews_250804.jpg
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntoboston_250804.jpg
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
mitchell.jpg
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
wnba_mpx.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
new_thumbnail_lynx.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250730.jpg
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250730.jpg
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
nbc_wnba_topplays27_250730.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
for_mpx_wnba.jpg
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_wnba_libertysparks_250728.jpg
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
nbc_bte_wnbadpoy_250728.jpg
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
nbc_bte_libertywings_250728.jpg
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250727.jpg
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight250726.jpg
03:09
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty
thumbagain.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_roto_acesfever_250724.jpg
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_bte_belitnikoffwinner_250805.jpg
02:09
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_cfb_big10_uscrileyint_250805.jpg
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
nbc_bte_kansasstatefutures_250805.jpg
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
nbc_roto_opoy_250805.jpg
02:01
Fade Barkley, others at top of OPOY market
nbc_roto_steelers_250805.jpg
02:18
Steelers, Rodgers futures are ‘correctly priced’
nbc_roto_bucksfutures_250805.jpg
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
nbc_dps_chrissimmsintv_250805.jpg
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
nbc_dps_hofcannidate_250805.jpg
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
nbc_pft_micahpowerplay_250805.jpg
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
nbc_pft_bridgewater_250805.jpg
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
nbc_pft_micahparsonsodds_250805.jpg
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team
nbc_pft_seanpayton_250805.jpg
04:58
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_afcwestfinish_250805.jpg
11:14
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
nbc_pft_deshaunwatsonsituationv2_250805__860372.jpg
08:41
Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE
nbc_pft_joeflaccostarter_250805.jpg
03:41
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
nbc_pft_pickett_250805.jpg
06:45
Debating Browns’ choice to keep Pickett on roster
nbc_pft_richardrsonjones_250805.jpg
09:25
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleycouncil_250805.jpg
01:27
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council
nbc_pft_shedeur_250805.jpg
04:02
Why Shedeur doesn’t want Deion at training camp
nbc_pft_tylerhuntleybrowns_250805.jpg
06:42
Browns add Huntley to ‘traveling road show’
nbc_cfb_curtcignettiintv2_250804.jpg
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
01:28
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250804.jpg
02:22
Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets