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Associated Press
,
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Gabriela Jaquez has 20 points, 8 rebounds to help Sky beat Lynx 86-79
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UPDATED: Starting lineup for the 2026 Indy 500 after two qualifying inspection failures
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
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Mitchell: Fever needs be ‘intentional’ on defense
‘Active defense’ assists Fever in win over Storm
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Clark on Fever's win: 'Defense needs to improve'
May 17, 2026 09:22 PM
Caitlin Clark unpacked the Indiana Fever's win against the Seattle Storm, including her double-double and goals for the season.
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