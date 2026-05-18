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WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks
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Gabriela Jaquez has 20 points, 8 rebounds to help Sky beat Lynx 86-79
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
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HLs: Clark’s double-double against Seattle
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Mitchell: Fever needs be ‘intentional’ on defense
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‘Active defense’ assists Fever in win over Storm

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Clark on Fever's win: 'Defense needs to improve'

May 17, 2026 09:22 PM
Caitlin Clark unpacked the Indiana Fever's win against the Seattle Storm, including her double-double and goals for the season.

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