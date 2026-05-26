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,
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Svechnikov scores in OT as Hurricanes beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 3 of East final
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HLs: Williams leads Valkyries to win over Sun
May 26, 2026 12:33 AM
Gabby Williams helped push the Golden State Valkyries to victory past the Connecticut Sun after scoring 15 points on 60-percent shooting from the field
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