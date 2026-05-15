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HLs: Lynx get last second win against Wings

May 14, 2026 11:32 PM
The Lynx played host to the Dallas Wings, with Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams leading Minnesota in points to grab a 90-86 win on Thursday night.

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