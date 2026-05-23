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WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard scores 25 points, Dream close on 23-5 run to beat Wings 86-69
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Gerrit Cole pitches 6 shutout innings for Yanks after 569-day absence, returning from elbow surgery
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Si Woo Kim just misses history at Byron Nelson, settling for 60 after a bogey on the final hole

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WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard scores 25 points, Dream close on 23-5 run to beat Wings 86-69
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole pitches 6 shutout innings for Yanks after 569-day absence, returning from elbow surgery
nbc_golf_swkimcjcup_260522.jpg
Si Woo Kim just misses history at Byron Nelson, settling for 60 after a bogey on the final hole

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Mijatovic breaks record in historic 400 freestyle
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Dobson goes wire-to-wire in 400 freestyle win
oly_sww200br_mikaylatan_260522.jpg
16-year-old Tan makes all-time top 10 in 200m BR

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HLs: Howard drops 25 in Dream win over Wings

May 22, 2026 10:28 PM
Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 25 points and added eight assists to lead the Atlanta Dream to a convincing win over the Dallas Wings.

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