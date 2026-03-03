 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
The Invisible Showdown: Inside baseball’s growing focus on the mental game
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Report: Braves’ Jurickson Profar faces 162-game suspension for second positive drug test
Hezly Rivera
How to watch 2026 American Cup gymnastics meet

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunderlandgoal1v2_260303.jpg
Diarra’s penalty lifts Sunderland ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_evevburgoal1_260303.jpg
Tarkowski heads Everton 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_evevburgoal2_260303.jpg
Dewsbury-Hall’s chip doubles Everton’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
The Invisible Showdown: Inside baseball’s growing focus on the mental game
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Report: Braves’ Jurickson Profar faces 162-game suspension for second positive drug test
Hezly Rivera
How to watch 2026 American Cup gymnastics meet

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunderlandgoal1v2_260303.jpg
Diarra’s penalty lifts Sunderland ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_evevburgoal1_260303.jpg
Tarkowski heads Everton 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_evevburgoal2_260303.jpg
Dewsbury-Hall’s chip doubles Everton’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Is WNBPA on the same page in CBA negotiations?

March 3, 2026 01:23 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby give an update on the ongoing WNBA CBA negotiations and how it feels like the WNBPA is sending mixed messages.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_unrivaledawards_260303.jpg
14:35
Unrivaled award voters ‘got everything right’
nbc_wnba_unrivaledsemis_260303.jpg
14:49
Unrivaled semis highlighted by clutch performances
nbc_wnba_cloudrival_260302.jpg
03:08
Cloud: ‘I stand very unified with our union’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260223.jpg
16:49
Lack of WNBA concessions is ‘telling’ in CBA talks
nbc_wnba_unrivaledplayoffs_260223.jpg
19:22
Unrivaled news: Reese returns, Gray’s MVP case
nbc_wnba_segment1unrivaledV2_260216.jpg
15:29
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
nbc_wnba_segment2cba_260216.jpg
13:45
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
nbc_wnba_reesereturn_260212.jpg
07:52
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
nbc_wnba_unrivaled1s_260212.jpg
13:09
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
nbc_wnba_usaroster_260212.jpg
11:18
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
nbc_wnba_seg2V3_260209.jpg
14:44
WNBPA strike prospects growing amid stalemate
nbc_wnba_seg4V2_260209.jpg
14:02
Unrivaled updates: Trade shake-ups, Bolt stops by
nbc_wnba_seg3V2_260209.jpg
14:20
Reese, Reebok announce WNBL shoe partnership
nbc_wnba_seg1V2_260209.jpg
14:34
Pearce arrested for alleged dispute with Jackson
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_nba_wnbatalk_260201.jpg
02:26
Clark: WNBA has to ‘keep meeting the moment’
nbc_nba_clarkadmiration_260201.jpg
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
nbc_nba_pregameclark_260201.jpg
02:45
Clark takes on Crawford in a game of N-B-C

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_sunderlandgoal1v2_260303.jpg
03:46
Diarra’s penalty lifts Sunderland ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_evevburgoal1_260303.jpg
01:01
Tarkowski heads Everton 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_evevburgoal2_260303.jpg
01:18
Dewsbury-Hall’s chip doubles Everton’s lead
nbc_roto_aaron_jones_260303.jpg
01:32
Teams will want veteran RB Jones at ‘right price’
smith_mpx.jpg
01:30
How Eagles’ Smith can reach ‘new levels’ in 2026
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_260303.jpg
04:22
Target Pistons’ Stewart in ‘battle of the bigs’
nbc_roto_garland_260303_2.jpg
01:28
Garland’s production should improve as he ramps up
nbc_roto_giannis_260303_2.jpg
01:40
Could Giannis’ minutes continue to be managed?
nbc_roto_george_260303_2.jpg
01:53
George should continue leading the Jazz
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260303.jpg
16:58
Quarterback carousel set to dominate NFL offseason
nbc_nba_nuggetsjazz_260303.jpg
10:43
Dissecting Jokic’s ‘weirdest’ game of the season
fifa.jpg
17:18
Bennett: World Cup is a ‘mirror to our world’
bird.jpg
20:02
Miller: Bird would ‘dominate’ in any NBA era
nbc_nba_statlines_260303.jpg
10:02
Guessing NBA players based on statlines
nbc_nba_realorfake_260303.jpg
09:47
NBA buy or sell: Pistons, Raptors, Celtics, Cavs
nbc_nba_nbatermspart2_260303.jpg
05:12
Small-ball lineups are losing value in today’s NBA
nbc_nba_throwbackgames_260303.jpg
02:03
NBA’s throwback broadcasts to tap into ‘nostalgia’
nbc_nba_nbaterms_260303.jpg
07:42
Debating NBA’s most overrated and underrated terms
nbc_nba_sasvphibettingpreview_260303.jpg
01:44
Spurs have enough firepower to cover vs. the 76ers
nbc_mcbb_txamodds_260303.jpg
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
nbc_nba_phxvsacbettingpreview_260303.jpg
01:24
Will Suns cover against Kings with Booker back?
nbc_csu_diegopavia_260302.jpg
02:22
Is Vanderbilt quarterback Pavia an NFL prospect?
nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
01:49
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
02:07
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
04:38
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?
BijanMadriodMPX.jpg
01:49
Falcons will play in NFL Madrid game
GiantsTeamNeedsMPX.jpg
03:15
Should Giants bring in another running back?
v2nbc_pft_dan_quinn_commanders_250303.jpg
04:36
Commanders must fill gaps at WR, OL in free agency
nbc_pft_cowboysneeds_260303.jpg
05:35
DAL still needs defensive help after Parsons trade
nbc_pft_eaglesneeds_260303.jpg
03:51
Eagles ‘have no needs’ entering free agency