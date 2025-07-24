 Skip navigation
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark still has no timetable for return following further medical evaluation
Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s match up
Sophie Cunningham
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham fined $500 for a TikTok post criticizing referees

nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever 'slugfest'

July 24, 2025 11:24 AM
Trysta Krick leans under in Thursday night's matchup between the Aces and Fever, explaining why Las Vegas' lacking offense and Indiana's strong defense could make for a "slugfest."

nbc_roto_wnbachampion_250724.jpg
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
grinerreturnwnbahighlights.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250723.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
nbc_bte_skylynx_250722.jpg
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250721.jpg
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_wnba_reesecba_250718.jpg
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
nbc_wnba_allstarpreview_250718.jpg
13:52
Clark could step into All-Star Game coaching role
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250717.jpg
03:10
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
nbc_bte_mercury_250715.jpg
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
nbc_bte_feversun_250715.jpg
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_wnba_skylynx_250714.jpg
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250714.jpg
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
nbc_wnba_feverwings_250714.jpg
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
nbc_bte_lynxsky_250714.jpg
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250713.jpg
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34

nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
nbc_roto_shaw_250724.jpg
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
nbc_dls_jerryjonesdiscussion_250724.jpg
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
nbc_dls_lloydhowelldiscussion_250724.jpg
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbx_cyc_ben_oconnor_intrv_250724.jpg
02:40
O’Connor ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Stage 18 win
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250724v.jpg
01:39
Pogačar reflects on brutal Tour de France Stage 18
Finish_18_raw.jpg
08:29
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
nbc_roto_texansfutures_250724.jpg
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense
nbc_ew_wrexhamrisev2_250724.jpg
02:40
Ever Wonder: Can Wrexham reach the Premier League?
nbc_dps_nicksabandiscussion_250724.jpg
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
nbc_dps_tennesseetitansqbdiscussion_250724.jpg
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
06:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
nbc_cyc_first_crash_stage18_250724.jpg
43
Mühlberger crashes during Tour de France Stage 18
nbc_cyc_stage18stage1sprint_250724.jpg
33
Milan gets 20 points, easy intermediate sprint win
nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
nbc_roto_brettbatyv2_250723.jpg
01:49
Mets’ Baty has ‘turned a corner’ in July
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250723.jpg
01:16
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’