 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Luis Robert Jr.
New York Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. hits the injured list with disc herniation
Adekunbi Adetayo.png
Adekunbi Adetayo Commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl
Alvin Mosley.png
Alvin Mosley Pledges to 2027 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pst_munliv_260430.jpg
Manchester United v. Liverpool game of the weekend
nbc_pst_fcbpsg_260430.jpg
Bayern, PSG are the two best teams in the world
nbc_pst_arsful_260430.jpg
Expect ‘gritty’ matchup as Arsenal faces Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Luis Robert Jr.
New York Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. hits the injured list with disc herniation
Adekunbi Adetayo.png
Adekunbi Adetayo Commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl
Alvin Mosley.png
Alvin Mosley Pledges to 2027 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pst_munliv_260430.jpg
Manchester United v. Liverpool game of the weekend
nbc_pst_fcbpsg_260430.jpg
Bayern, PSG are the two best teams in the world
nbc_pst_arsful_260430.jpg
Expect ‘gritty’ matchup as Arsenal faces Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Lynx, Dream have big questions heading into season

April 30, 2026 11:47 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick examine the WNBA win totals market and why taking the under for the Dream and Lynx could be a good play.

Related Videos

dnp_nbc_wnba_kikirice_260428.jpg
03:19
Rice excited to help build franchise in Toronto
nbc_wnba_gabbyjaquezint_260422.jpg
03:22
Sky’s Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season
dnp_nbc_wnba_nellcircuitint_260422.jpg
02:13
Angloma wants to bring passion, energy to Sun
betts_dugalic_raw_260421.jpg
06:40
Betts, Dugalic excited to reunite in Washington
nbc_wnba_wilsonboston_260421.jpg
07:05
Wilson, Boston become highest paid WNBA players
nbc_wnba_agencywins_260421.jpg
21:25
Dream, Sky headline WNBA Free Agency winners
nbc_wnba_agencylosers_260421.jpg
15:01
Lynx, Fire among biggest losers and surprises
nbc_wnba_awa_260417.jpg
02:21
Fam ‘can’t wait’ to begin WNBA career in Seattle
nbc_wnba_miles_260417.jpg
03:07
Miles is bringing joy into WNBA career with Lynx
nbc_wnba_draftseg_260414.jpg
15:52
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
fudd_new_.jpg
02:42
Wings take Fudd as No. 1 in close 2026 WNBA Draft
flaujae_mpx.jpg
06:16
Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
nbc_wnba_draftrecap_winners_260413.jpg
04:04
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
azzi.jpg
04:07
Fudd, Fam among top prospects ahead of WNBA draft
nbc_wnba_freeagencyforsite_260409.jpg
24:24
Jackson, Ogwumike headline WNBA FA, trade rumors
nbc_oly_suebird_260408.jpg
40
Top plays from Bird’s legendary Olympic career
angel_new_thumbnail.jpg
16:32
Reese trade to Dream is ‘questionable’ from Sky
nbc_nba_pregamecomets_260331.jpg
02:42
WNBA returning to Houston is ‘very special’
nbc_wnba_consunnews_260331.jpg
14:49
Sun leave behind ‘storied history’ in Connecticut

Latest Clips

nbc_pst_munliv_260430.jpg
11:59
Manchester United v. Liverpool game of the weekend
nbc_pst_fcbpsg_260430.jpg
10:19
Bayern, PSG are the two best teams in the world
nbc_pst_arsful_260430.jpg
11:14
Expect ‘gritty’ matchup as Arsenal faces Fulham
nbc_pst_arsatm_260430.jpg
12:13
Arsenal could look ‘fragile’ v. Atletico Madrid
nbc_ffhh_kornacki_260430.jpg
07:26
Kornacki examines Kentucky Derby horses
nbc_pft_lovepc_260430.jpg
08:31
Rice will command large target share for KC
nbc_ffhh_segone_260430.jpg
12:16
Hurts and Shough get fantasy bumps after NFL Draft
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_260430.jpg
03:56
Cardinals RBs take a hit with Love selection
nbc_ffhh_hatepcs_260430.jpg
03:06
Where does Ridley fit into Titans offense in 2026?
nbc_ffhh_rblove_260430.jpg
11:41
Skattebo has tons of potential in NYG backfield
nbc_roto_lalhou_260430.jpg
01:58
Lakers ‘luck’ may be running out against Rockets
nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
05:59
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
02:14
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
08:02
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT
nbc_pft_gronk_260430.jpg
06:59
Gronkowski elected to Patriots Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_georgepickenstag_260430.jpg
07:59
Why did Pickens accept franchise tag with Cowboys?
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260430.jpg
07:43
What’s next for Richardson as IND looks for trade?
nbc_pft_optionsthisyear_260430.jpg
06:56
How the fifth-year option impacts players
MikeVrabel4-30MPX.jpg
13:32
How does Vrabel situation impact Patriots?
nbc_pft_vrabelandrussini_260430.jpg
10:18
How do Vrabel and Russini move on?
nbc_pft_contracts_260430.jpg
13:09
How NFL contracts have changed over the years
nbc_pft_fifthyear_260430.jpg
13:13
Inside the NFL’s ‘team-friendly’ fifth-year option
nbc_nba_cadecomp_260429.jpg
01:58
HLs: Cunningham goes off for 45 in Game 5 win
aa55e92a-b6b2-41cb-a4f4-4aac01e11dd7.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Banchero drops 45 in Game 5 defeat
CAVS_MPX.jpg
08:31
Cavaliers have been ‘exposed’ in losses to Raptors
NIKOLA_MPX.jpg
07:45
Nuggets don’t ‘have what it takes’ to beat Spurs
BARNES_MPX.jpg
03:34
Look to Barnes to continue leveling up in playoffs
JOEL_MPX.jpg
04:45
Full-strength 76ers hinting at potential
SILVER_MPX.jpg
11:41
NBA’s anti-tanking efforts should be ‘applauded’
KAT_MPX.jpg
05:39
Towns’ ‘playmaking has been unlocked’ vs. Hawks