Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
August 11, 2025 04:31 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin discuss the Lynx's easy win over the Liberty, including how DiJonai Carrington fits into Minnesota's system "like a glove."
Related Videos
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
14:38
Wilson makes WNBA history amid Aces’ playoffs push
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystics
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
Latest Clips
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
05:37
Dandjinou wins 1500m at 2025 Short Track Worlds
05:16
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
09:28
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
09:21
Top five QBs who won’t be starting by Week 7
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
07:15
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership
04:51
Sanders was ‘very impressive’ in preseason debut
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
09:44
How to approach Jets, Cowboys’ messy backfields
03:07
Consider Bucs, Commanders for most wins
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
05:22
Sanders looked ‘impressive’ in preseason debut
03:55
Checking in with RBs after preseason Week 1
04:06
Dart shines in New York Giants preseason debut
06:26
Hunter ‘has to work’ for Jaguars
09:37
How much fantasy value does Ward have as a rookie?
03:56
Arrow pointing up for McMillan, Panthers
05:03
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
03:18
Ward has ‘something special’ after preseason debut
05:24
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
05:48
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue