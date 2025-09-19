 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tony Rojas
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Christian Yelich
Brewers’ Christian Yelich reaches major milestone in his successful comeback from back surgery

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3

September 19, 2025 11:56 AM
Trysta Krick breaks down Game 3 odds for the Liberty and Mercury, where she "loves" the Under and has her eyes on Sabrina Ionescu's three-point prop.

nbc_bte_lvavsind_250919.jpg
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
nbc_wnba_topplays_250919.jpg
01:43
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
nbc_wnba_playoffcheckin_250918.jpg
19:31
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
nbc_wnba_playoffformat_250918.jpg
01:54
Thomas, Tibbetts favor new WNBA playoff structure
nbc_wnba_kahleahcopper_250918.jpg
01:48
Sabally: Phoenix will be louder than NY Game 3
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250918.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
nbc_roto_mercuryliberty_250917.jpg
01:39
Mercury vs. Liberty primed to hit the under
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250917.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
nbc_wnba_seg3_v3_250915.jpg
08:11
What are the implications of Stewart’s injury?
nbc_wnba_seg2_250915.jpg
10:19
Dream guards stand out to start 2025 WNBA Playoffs
nbc_wnba_seg1_250915.jpg
15:00
Aces, Lynx dominate Game 1s to start 2025 Playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250915.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
nbc_wnba_playoffspreview_250912.jpg
21:38
Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
btewnbachamps250912.jpg
01:39
Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper
nbc_bte_libertymercury_250912.jpg
01:30
Liberty could be in trouble against the Mercury
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250912.jpg
02:11
Highlights: Aces’ record night, Wings dominate
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250911.jpg
02:15
HLs: Dream breeze past Sun for sixth straight win
storm_new_thumb.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
nbc_wnba_montopplaysv2_250909.jpg
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
ajanat.jpg
14:48
Wilson makes time for fans amid Aces playoff push
nbc_wnba_reesesuspension_250908.jpg
17:21
Reese suspended after publicly criticizing Sky
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250908.jpg
09:15
Stud Budz star in Vogue photoshoot
nbc_wnba_clarkupdate_250908.jpg
09:36
Clark out for season as Fever clinch playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250908.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
nbc_wnba_topplayssatnightv2_20250906.jpg
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
hlsthumb.jpg
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
nbc_bte_libertystorm_250905.jpg
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250905.jpg
02:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
nbc_roto_aceslynx_250904.jpg
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
01:26
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
05:02
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
02:36
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustration_250919.jpg
05:38
Franklin worthy of a flex spot in 12-team leagues
mahomes.jpg
02:15
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover vs. Giants
nbc_bte_w3bb_250919.jpg
01:23
NFL Week 3 best bets: Target Chiefs on SNF
McDanielDPSLeBatard.jpg
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
nbc_roto_lionsravens_250919.jpg
02:12
Buy low on the loser between Ravens and Lions
nbc_cfb_indconfpreview_250919.jpg
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
11:40
Jefferson-Wooden, Lyles make history in 200m
nbc_pl_richardsclassicplkitsfeature_250919.jpg
07:15
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
nbc_smx_brothersfeature_250919.jpg
02:10
Jett Lawrence on rematch vs. brother, Hunter
oly_atw200_mjwfinal_250919.jpg
09:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m title to 100m gold
oly_atw400h_interviews_250919.jpg
03:05
Jones, Cockrell, Muhammad dissect 400mH final
oly_atm200_lylesfinal_250919.jpg
07:29
Lyles, Bednarek give U.S. 1-2 finish in 200m final
oly_atm400h_benjaminfinal_250919_v2.jpg
10:56
Benjamin adds 400m world title to Olympic gold
oly_atwhep_worlds_hall200_250919.jpg
04:54
Hall has sizeable lead for 2nd day of heptathlon
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
06:13
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
05:22
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
05:32
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?
nbc_pft_brady_250919.jpg
13:00
Brady’s commentary job a ‘conflict of interest’
nbc_pft_mikemcdanielfuture_250919.jpg
11:47
Are McDaniel’s days in Miami numbered?
oly_atw400h_bolfinal_250919.jpg
05:43
Bol brings it for 400mH world title; Jones silver
nbc_pft_dophinserrors_250919.jpg
11:53
Dolphins’ errors help Bills secure Week 3 win
oly_atw800_hodgkinsonsemi_250919.jpg
05:22
Hodgkinson wins 800m heat, 4th-fastest overall
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250919.jpg
08:21
Florio ‘curious’ to see how Wentz fits with MIN
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
05:28
Daniels ‘preparing mentally’ but may not start
nbc_pft_tuaconvo_250919.jpg
11:30
Is it time for Dolphins to move on from Tua?
nbc_pft_billshump_250919.jpg
13:42
Are Bills prepared to get over postseason hump?
oly_atm5k_fisherheat_250919.jpg
07:35
Fisher qualifies for men’s 5000m final at worlds