White provides 'best value' for Coach of the Year

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four
Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: Luka Doncic set to be next Laker Legend
MX 2024 Rd 08 Malcolm Stewart jumps high.JPG
Malcolm Stewart joins FXR Racing, announces 27 Parallel apparel
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal headlines an interesting list of options for week of May 19

Top Clips

nbc_bte_afcwest_250516.jpg
Can Chargers, Broncos dethrone Chiefs in AFC West?
nbc_bte_celticsknicks_250516.jpg
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
nbc_horse_baffertlukas_250516.jpg
Baffert, Lukas discuss friendship and ‘rivalry’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four
Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: Luka Doncic set to be next Laker Legend
MX 2024 Rd 08 Malcolm Stewart jumps high.JPG
Malcolm Stewart joins FXR Racing, announces 27 Parallel apparel
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal headlines an interesting list of options for week of May 19

Top Clips

nbc_bte_afcwest_250516.jpg
Can Chargers, Broncos dethrone Chiefs in AFC West?
nbc_bte_celticsknicks_250516.jpg
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
nbc_horse_baffertlukas_250516.jpg
Baffert, Lukas discuss friendship and ‘rivalry’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

White provides 'best value' for Coach of the Year

May 16, 2025 12:04 PM
Vaughn Dalzell examines the WNBA Coach of the Year market, explaining why Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White at -105 odds is the best value on the market.

Related Videos

nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt1_250514.jpg
11:58
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt2_250514.jpg
07:40
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt3_250514.jpg
24:19
Are the Sky, Storm slept on ahead of 2025 season?
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
nbc_roto_wnbaroy_250512.jpg
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year
nbc_oht_preszn_250508.jpg
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
nbc_oht_metgala_250508.jpg
05:38
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
nbc_oht__aj1_250508.jpg
14:27
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
nbc_dps_bird_250508v2.jpg
08:07
Bird discusses new role with USA Basketball
nbc_cwbb_kikiint_250424.jpg
01:21
Iriafen reflects on WNBA draft experience

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_afcwest_250516.jpg
01:22
Can Chargers, Broncos dethrone Chiefs in AFC West?
nbc_bte_celticsknicks_250516.jpg
01:09
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
nbc_horse_baffertlukas_250516.jpg
23:19
Baffert, Lukas discuss friendship and ‘rivalry’
nbc_roto_preaknessbestbets_250516.jpg
01:11
Goal Oriented, Heart of Honor lead Preakness bets
nbc_bwoa_dokuintv_250514.jpg
06:00
Doku stays as close as possible to Ghanaian roots
JoshAllenpreseasonwins.jpg
02:00
Betting NFL most regular season wins in 2025
nbc_roto_denokcgm7_250516.jpg
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7
nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
02:17
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
04:12
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
02:30
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250516.jpg
10:25
Will NFL players compete in Olympic flag football?
nbc_pft_henryextension_250516.jpg
03:37
Henry extension was ‘necessary’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_cowboys_250515.jpg
09:48
Cowboys have ‘spicy’ schedule at the end of 2025
nbc_pft_tougheststarts_250516.jpg
07:33
Teams with toughest starts to 2025 NFL season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250516.jpg
02:47
Colts apologize to Hill for schedule release video
nbc_pft_eagles_250516.jpg
04:44
Eagles have no back-to-back home games
nbc_pft_benjohnson_250516.jpg
10:17
Johnson: Williams is ‘very proud’ to be a Bear
nbc_pft_overallpick_250516.jpg
11:27
Ways it doesn’t pay to be No. 1 NFL draft pick
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250516.jpg
14:42
Williams reportedly wanted to avoid CHI pre-draft
nbc_pft_coltsschedulerelease_250516.jpg
03:57
Colts’ schedule release video poses issue for NFL
nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
05:35
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
nbc_golf_lf_bradleydonald_250515.jpg
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_mudballs_250515.jpg
09:01
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250515.jpg
02:48
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA
nbc_golf_lf_big3_250515.jpg
04:04
HLs: Scottie, Xander, Rory up and down to open PGA
nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
01:31
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_csu_lafleurontushpush_250515.jpg
01:17
LaFleur: Sirianni gives me jabs about ‘tush push’
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
01:41
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing