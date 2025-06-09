 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
‘Maybe I’m just sick': Xander Schauffele loves a major challenge like Oakmont
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 4): Collier leads Lynx to 9-0 start; Fever find wins without Clark
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence 04 Aaron Plessinger Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Jett Lawrence sweeps again
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_penske16x9_250609.jpg
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_colstonloveland_v2_250609.jpg
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
nbc_roto_mclaurin_v2_250609.jpg
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs

Takeaways from Fever's 'beat down' against the Sky

June 9, 2025 03:54 PM
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude react to the Indiana Fever blowing out the Chicago Sky without Caitlin Clark over the weekend.

Related Videos

nbc_oht_roty_250609.jpg
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY
nbc_oht_valksaces_250609.jpg
15:52
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
nbc_oht_libertymystics_250609.jpg
19:22
Inside the Liberty’s victory over the Mystics
nbc_roto_wnbacoy_250609.jpg
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
gs_valks.jpg
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_lynxwintotal_250602.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_liberty_250523.jpg
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
16:35
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night
nbc_oht_feversky_250519.jpg
22:08
Clark’s flagrant foul on Reese sparks controversy
nbc_oht_wnbasznopeners_250519.jpg
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
nbc_bte_coachoftheyear_250516.jpg
01:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt1_250514.jpg
11:58
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt2_250514.jpg
07:40
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt3_250514.jpg
24:19
Are the Sky, Storm slept on ahead of 2025 season?
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
nbc_roto_wnbaroy_250512.jpg
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year

Latest Clips

nbc_penske16x9_250609.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_colstonloveland_v2_250609.jpg
01:14
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
nbc_roto_mclaurin_v2_250609.jpg
01:16
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs
nbc_roto_chubb_v2_250609.jpg
01:18
Chubb reportedly signing one-year deal with Texans
nbc_roto_mclaurin_250609.jpg
01:16
McLaurin not reporting to Commanders OTAs
nbc_roto_chubb_250609.jpg
01:18
Chubb to reportedly sign one-year deal with Texans
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
01:43
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_golf_1994usopen_250609.jpg
03:02
Rolfing revisits Palmer’s 1994 U.S. Open interview
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
01:21
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’
nbc_roto_kurtz_v2_250609.jpg
01:30
What to expect from Kurtz’s return to Athletics
nbc_csu_3joeburrow_250609.jpg
09:47
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: No. 3 Burrow
nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
02:35
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
01:26
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_250609.jpg
10:51
NCAA Settlement is ‘only going to help the rich’
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame2recap_250609.jpg
05:07
OKC’s Game 2 win ‘emblematic’ of its strengths
nbc_pl_everygoaloftheseason_250609.jpg
13:47
Every Premier League goal of the season: 1992-2025
nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_pl_scenestbestcomebacks_250609.jpg
13:54
Greatest comebacks of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_highestxg_250609.jpg
02:58
The highest xG misses of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_csu_5jaydendaniels_250609.jpg
06:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 5 Daniels
nbc_cycling_premilhet_stage2_250609.jpg
27:50
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 2
nbc_csu_6matthewstafford_250609.jpg
05:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 6 Stafford
nbc_csu_7cjstroud_250609.jpg
05:31
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 7 Stroud
nbc_csu_8justinherbert_250609.jpg
07:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 8 Herbert
nbc_csu_9bakermayfield_250609.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 9 Mayfield
nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
02:30
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_csu_10jalenhurts_250609.jpg
12:09
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 10 Hurts
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
03:42
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season