Griner's status looms over Mercury vs. Dream

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Twins hit hard reset with 9 pre-deadline trades, happy with haul yet still high on for-sale club
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Twins hit hard reset with 9 pre-deadline trades, happy with haul yet still high on for-sale club
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Griner's status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
August 1, 2025 11:41 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Kirk reveal their best bets for Friday night's WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream.
Related Videos
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
03:09
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
Latest Clips
02:00
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
02:07
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
01:53
How many ACC teams will qualify for the CFP?
07:35
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
02:27
Underwater Cam: Douglass 200m breast world title
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
02:08
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
07:44
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
11:10
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
09:51
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
02:59
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
14:09
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices
07:14
Kos follows up Olympic gold with world title
05:06
Lance ‘passed the eyeball test’ in HOF game
08:37
Qin collects second gold at worlds in 200m breast
11:25
Cowboys must call Parsons’ agent to finalize deal
11:27
What NFLPA needs out of their next leader
07:21
Curzan, Smith qualify for worlds 200m back final
08:00
Steenberben wins 100m free over O’Callaghan, Huske
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue