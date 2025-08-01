 Skip navigation
A.J. Preller
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future
Seattle Mariners v Athletics
Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4
Carlos Correa
Twins hit hard reset with 9 pre-deadline trades, happy with haul yet still high on for-sale club

nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
nbc_roto_fsufutures_250801.jpg
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
A.J. Preller
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future
Seattle Mariners v Athletics
Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4
Carlos Correa
Twins hit hard reset with 9 pre-deadline trades, happy with haul yet still high on for-sale club

nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
nbc_roto_fsufutures_250801.jpg
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Griner's status looms over Mercury vs. Dream

August 1, 2025 11:41 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Kirk reveal their best bets for Friday night's WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream.

nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
wnba_mpx.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
new_thumbnail_lynx.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250730.jpg
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250730.jpg
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
nbc_wnba_topplays27_250730.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
for_mpx_wnba.jpg
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_wnba_libertysparks_250728.jpg
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
nbc_bte_wnbadpoy_250728.jpg
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
nbc_bte_libertywings_250728.jpg
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250727.jpg
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight250726.jpg
03:09
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty
thumbagain.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_roto_acesfever_250724.jpg
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
nbc_roto_wnbachampion_250724.jpg
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
grinerreturnwnbahighlights.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250723.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
nbc_bte_skylynx_250722.jpg
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united

nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
02:00
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
nbc_roto_fsufutures_250801.jpg
02:07
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
nbc_roto_acccfp_250801.jpg
01:53
How many ACC teams will qualify for the CFP?
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
07:35
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_dps_louisriddick_250801.jpg
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
oly_sww200br_worlds_underwater_katedouglass_250801.jpg
02:27
Underwater Cam: Douglass 200m breast world title
oly_sww200br_worlds_MC_katedouglass_250801.jpg
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
oly_swm4x200f_worlds_greatbritain_250801.jpg
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
nbc_dps_mclaurintraderequest_250801.jpg
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
02:08
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
07:44
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
11:10
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
nbc_pft_tombrady_250801.jpg
09:51
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250801.jpg
02:59
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two
oly_sww200br_worlds_katedouglass_250801.jpg
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
nbc_pft_musburger_250801.jpg
14:09
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices
oly_swm200bk_worlds_hubertkos_250801.jpg
07:14
Kos follows up Olympic gold with world title
nbc_pft_treylance_250801.jpg
05:06
Lance ‘passed the eyeball test’ in HOF game
oly_swm200br_worlds_qinhaiyang_250801.jpg
08:37
Qin collects second gold at worlds in 200m breast
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250801.jpg
11:25
Cowboys must call Parsons’ agent to finalize deal
nbc_pft_guaranteeddeals_250801.jpg
11:27
What NFLPA needs out of their next leader
oly_sww200bk_worlds_clairecurzan_250801.jpg
07:21
Curzan, Smith qualify for worlds 200m back final
oly_sww100f_worlds_marritsteenbergen__250801.jpg
08:00
Steenberben wins 100m free over O’Callaghan, Huske
nbc_snf_lacdetlitesv3_250731.jpg
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
nbc_snf_hutchinsonint_250731.jpg
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
nbc_snf_lanceint_250731.jpg
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
nbc_snf_hofintcomps_250731.jpg
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
hurts.jpg
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
nbc_snf_laclancetd_250731.jpg
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd1hl_250731.jpg
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round