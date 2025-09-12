Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
John Daly cards ’19' on a single hole during first round of PGA Tour Champions event
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
John Daly cards ’19' on a single hole during first round of PGA Tour Champions event
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
September 12, 2025 04:33 PM
Natalie Esquire is joined by Owen Pence to talk about the odd ending to Angel Reese's season and whether the Chicago Sky would deal their star forward to another team.
Related Videos
21:38
Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
01:39
Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper
01:30
Liberty could be in trouble against the Mercury
02:11
Highlights: Aces’ record night, Wings dominate
02:15
HLs: Dream breeze past Sun for sixth straight win
03:05
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
14:48
Wilson makes time for fans amid Aces playoff push
17:21
Reese suspended after publicly criticizing Sky
09:15
Stud Budz star in Vogue photoshoot
09:36
Clark out for season as Fever clinch playoffs
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
02:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
15:00
Wilson, Collier battle for MVP as Aces face Lynx
02:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
02:07
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
Latest Clips
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
10:39
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels
04:31
Jones good enough to get the ball to SF playmakers
03:13
Reed injury provides clarity for Packers WR room
05:11
Do not start ‘border line’ players vs Packers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue