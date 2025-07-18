WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ons Jabeur, battling injuries and unhappy on the court, taking a hiatus from women’s tennis
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brittney Sykes and Brionna Jones replace Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally in All-Star Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
WNBA players say league’s proposal for new CBA falls short after All-Star bargaining meeting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ons Jabeur, battling injuries and unhappy on the court, taking a hiatus from women’s tennis
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brittney Sykes and Brionna Jones replace Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally in All-Star Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
WNBA players say league’s proposal for new CBA falls short after All-Star bargaining meeting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
WNBA
Date
All Scores
Watch Now
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
July 18, 2025 01:24 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick analyze longshot WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks, including Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Mitchell, Skylar Diggins, and Napheesa Collier.
Related Videos
03:10
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
03:03
Highlights: Storm dig deep, Fever crush Dream
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch
01:27
Take the under on Reese’s rebounds vs. Wings
01:33
Take the Over in Aces-Liberty despite struggles
02:00
Valkyries-Fever spread hinging on Clark’s status
27:19
Reese leads All-Star reserves, Sykes among snubs
07:30
Reese, Clark weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
Latest Clips
02:59
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
01:38
Bat sends Hicks, Kisner scrambling in Open booth
01:03
Rahm beats his club up after mis-hit approach
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
01:23
Scores down, confidence back up for Li at The Open
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
40
‘One way to slow it': Flag helps DJ stuff approach
04:47
HLs: Bryson roars back 13 strokes lower in Round 2
03:11
Pogacar ‘super happy’ with Stage 13 time trial win
02:52
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
01:48
Bet young Spurs team to go under 43.5 wins
01:46
Bet under on Trail Blazers’ win total in 2025-26
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
01:38
MacIntyre: Team is leaving no stone unturned
10:47
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 2
01:09
Harman discusses strong Round 2 at The Open
24
Ortiz holes out to finish his Round 2 at The Open
01:10
Hojgaard birdies No. 18 with tremendous putt
47
Olesen hits two out of bounds in disastrous start
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue