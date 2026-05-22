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HLs: Sparks roll to first road win vs. Mercury

May 22, 2026 07:23 AM
Dearica Hamby posted a game-high 27 points and added 15 rebounds to help power the Los Angeles Sparks to their first road win of the season in Phoenix against the Mercury .

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