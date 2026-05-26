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WNBA title race 'wide open' with 'value' on Fever

May 26, 2026 11:43 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down early WNBA title odds, with the Liberty, Aces and Fever rounding out the current favorites.

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