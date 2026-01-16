Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Grace VanSlooten scores 22 and No. 15 Michigan State women top No. 24 Nebraska 73-71
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Reyna Scott scores 20 points to lead No. 9 Louisville past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Oregon vs Indiana
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_proswimseries_erisman_260115.jpg
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
oly_sww400f_proswimseries_ledecky_260115.jpg
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_grousset_260115.jpg
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Grace VanSlooten scores 22 and No. 15 Michigan State women top No. 24 Nebraska 73-71
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Reyna Scott scores 20 points to lead No. 9 Louisville past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Oregon vs Indiana
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_proswimseries_erisman_260115.jpg
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
oly_sww400f_proswimseries_ledecky_260115.jpg
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_grousset_260115.jpg
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois

January 15, 2026 09:18 PM
The Wolverines had few issues getting past the visiting Illini behind a strong showing on both ends of the floor.

Related Videos

nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
nbc_cbb_dktrysta_260111.jpg
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_wcbb_betts_260103.jpg
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
nbc_wcbb_cori_intrv_260103.jpg
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
hls.jpg
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251231.jpg
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
nbc_wcbb_uclacoachintv_251231.jpg
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
nbc_wcbb_uclavspsu_251231.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
nbc_nba_jujuwatkins2_251223.jpg
21:29
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, Episode 4
nbc_nba_jujuwatkins1_251223.jpg
21:36
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, Episode 3
marquettechallenge.jpg
58
Who is fighting for Big East at-large bid?
nbc_wcbb_top10_251217.jpg
01:10
Nebraska, Princeton could make a move in WCBB
nbc_wcbb_muvuconnhl_251217.jpg
04:14
Highlights: UConn dominates Marquette
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251217.jpg
03:26
Auriemma credits defense for big win vs. Marquette
nbc_wcbb_uconntex_251217.jpg
03:10
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?

Latest Clips

oly_swm400f_proswimseries_erisman_260115.jpg
07:34
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
oly_sww400f_proswimseries_ledecky_260115.jpg
07:53
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_grousset_260115.jpg
04:45
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_smith_260115.jpg
04:49
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh
oly_swm200bk_proswimseries_brouard_260115.jpg
06:22
Ndoye-Brouard edges Marchand in 200m backstroke
oly_sww200bk_proswimseries_crush_260115.jpg
05:43
Crush wins first Pro Swim Series title of career
oly_swm50f_proswimseries_barna_260115.jpg
03:51
Barna beats Grousset, Alexy to win 50m freestyle
oly_sww50f_proswimseries_manuel_260115.jpg
03:46
Manuel stays hot, wins 50m freestyle in Austin
oly_swm200im_proswimseries_marchand_260115.jpg
05:36
Marchand ‘simply unbeatable’ in 200 IM in Austin
oly_sww200im_proswimseries_mcintosh_260115.jpg
05:45
McIntosh breaks 200 IM pool record in Austin
nbc_nba_offguardmcgradycarter_260115.jpg
06:48
Explaining the legacies of Carter and McGrady
nbc_nba_offguardkuminga_260115.jpg
11:34
‘About damn time’ Kuminga demands trade
nbc_nba_offguardjamorant_260115.jpg
05:14
When will Grizzlies end ‘toxic’ saga with Morant?
nbc_nba_blackdunk_260115.jpeg
33
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
nbc_roto_miavindv3_260115.jpg
02:03
Take the over on Beck’s total pass attempts vs. IU
nbc_roto_hunterhenry_250115.jpg
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
nbc_roto_djmoorerome_250115.jpg
01:20
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250115.jpg
01:25
Bills need Kincaid ‘more involved’ vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_johnharbaugh_250115.jpg
01:36
What made Giants job appealing for Harbaugh?
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_250115.jpg
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
nbc_rtf_cfbbigpic_260115.jpg
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_boomeresiasoninterview_260115.jpg
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_260115.jpg
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
nbc_rtf_predictions_260115.jpg
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship