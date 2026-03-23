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What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Second Round of NCAA women’s tournament
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Jessie Diggins feels the love in her last cross-country skiing race before retirement
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Why a Cinderella is so hard to find this NCAA Tournament
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
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Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 2 Jordyn Tyson
Smith-Njigba’s historic deal is ‘well earned’
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Carnell Tate
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Can Duke exploit LSU's 'biggest flaw' in Sweet 16?
March 23, 2026 11:52 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick preview the women's Sweet 16 and take a closer look at Duke's matchup with LSU on Friday.
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