Auriemma: UConn defense key in win over Creighton

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers claim OF Dairon Blanco off waivers from Royals, place Jordan Montgomery on 60-day IL
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Troy Murray, former Blackhawks player and broadcaster, dies at 63
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Arnold ‘aggressive’ in UConn’s semifinal victory
Paris-Nice 2026 Stage 1 Extended Highlights
Get to know UConn’s trio of excellence
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers claim OF Dairon Blanco off waivers from Royals, place Jordan Montgomery on 60-day IL
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Troy Murray, former Blackhawks player and broadcaster, dies at 63
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Arnold ‘aggressive’ in UConn’s semifinal victory
Paris-Nice 2026 Stage 1 Extended Highlights
Get to know UConn’s trio of excellence
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Auriemma: UConn defense key in win over Creighton
March 8, 2026 04:32 PM
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma elaborates on what went right for the Huskies' in their dominant 100-51 win over Creighton to reach the Big East Tournament final.
Related Videos
43
Arnold ‘aggressive’ in UConn’s semifinal victory
01:29
Get to know UConn’s trio of excellence
01:19
Codio ‘knew it was win or go home’ for Seton Hall
04:54
HLs: Seton Hall escapes St. John’s
51
Dillon: Bascoe is ‘just scratching the surface’
04:52
Highlights: Villanova trounces Providence
52
Bascoe emphasizes Villanova’s ‘belief’ after win
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
04:49
HLs: St John’s rallies late to earn win vs. Xavier
04:47
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul
04:57
HLs: Georgetown defeats Butler in first round
01:20
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
01:22
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out
04:54
Highlights: Oregon works Purdue in Indy
05:24
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
01:08
Green: Illinois made big-time plays vs. Wisconsin
07:45
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
05:17
Highlights: Indiana rallies to beat Nebraska
01:33
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska
04:58
HLs: Marquette holds off Providence on the road
04:22
Butler Bulldogs are ‘peaking at the right time’
01:20
Highlights: Bulldogs win third in a row in upset
01:22
Villanova, Dillon primed for NCAA tournament run
03:16
Women’s bracket projects to turn up the heat
01:40
Is there value in betting UConn for title?
04:39
Highlights: Villanova waxes Seton Hall
Latest Clips
24:59
Paris-Nice 2026 Stage 1 Extended Highlights
03:48
Stolz 8th in 10,000m, 4th overall in Allround
18:32
What riders said after SX Round 9 in Indianapolis
05:58
China soars to American Cup mixed team event win
05:40
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team
01:05
Webb ‘a bit bummed’ with Indy performance
44
Tomac: ‘Lost the race in the whoops’ at Indy
51
Lawrence: Indy triple crown win ‘means a lot’
23:53
Highlights: Supercross Round 9, Indianapolis
09:33
Lawrence wins first triple crown at Indianapolis
07:41
Davies sweeps up 250 class at Indy triple crown
01:18
Davies ‘let the race come’ in Indianapolis sweep
01:11
Shimoda on last lap miscues: ‘I’m terrible!’
44
Hammaker ‘glad to salvage a podium’ at Indy
01:51
HLs: Johnson’s double-double leads Hawks to win
02:19
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
02:09
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
04:18
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
01:56
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN
08:33
Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)
01:50
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
10:55
Highlights: Canada v. Argentina (En Español)
07:57
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
08:33
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
07:22
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
05:08
Ravens must extend Lamar after Crosby trade
06:57
Mannix: Celtics are ‘formidable’ with Tatum back
07:29
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
02:11
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title
01:56
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue