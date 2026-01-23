Getting to know Illinois' Destiny Jackson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
‘Don’t fear anything’: Why speed skater Jordan Stolz could be unstoppable at Milan Olympics
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ride the hot hand with Naji Marshall
SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego 450 Mitchell Oldenburg.jpg
Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing withdraws from 2026 Supercross competition, focus on Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_ssm1500_stolzwinv2_260123(2).jpg
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
nbc_dls_lebronjames_260123.jpg
LeBron’s ego not ‘outsized’ relative to value
nbc_dls_jimmybutler_260123.jpg
‘It’s over’ for Warriors following Butler injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
‘Don’t fear anything’: Why speed skater Jordan Stolz could be unstoppable at Milan Olympics
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ride the hot hand with Naji Marshall
SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego 450 Mitchell Oldenburg.jpg
Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing withdraws from 2026 Supercross competition, focus on Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_ssm1500_stolzwinv2_260123(2).jpg
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
nbc_dls_lebronjames_260123.jpg
LeBron’s ego not ‘outsized’ relative to value
nbc_dls_jimmybutler_260123.jpg
‘It’s over’ for Warriors following Butler injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Getting to know Illinois' Destiny Jackson

January 23, 2026 05:43 PM
Impact freshman Destiny Jackson talks about why she chose Illinois, the biggest lifestyle adjustment moving from Chicago, why she loves basketball and more.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_260122.jpg
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
nbc_cbb_indosuhlcambridgeintv_260122.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
nbc_cbb_osuchatmcguffintv_260122.jpg
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
nbc_cbb_jensenbluder_260122.jpg
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
nbc_cbb_clarkchat_260122.jpg
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
nbc_wcbb_marqvsju_260121.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
nbc_cbb_wmarylanduclahl_260118.jpg
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
nbc_cbb_closeinterview_260118.jpg
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
nbc_wcbb_uconnreacs_260115.jpg
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
nbc_wcbb_olsonintv_260115.jpg
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
nbc_wcbb_marylanduschl_260115.jpg
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
nbc_wcbb_marylanduscreacs_260115.jpg
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
nbc_wcbb_michillinoisreacs_260115.jpg
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
nbc_cbb_dktrysta_260111.jpg
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_wcbb_betts_260103.jpg
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
nbc_wcbb_cori_intrv_260103.jpg
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
hls.jpg
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251231.jpg
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
nbc_wcbb_uclacoachintv_251231.jpg
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
nbc_wcbb_uclavspsu_251231.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State

Latest Clips

oly_ssm1500_stolzwinv2_260123(2).jpg
03:24
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
nbc_dls_lebronjames_260123.jpg
07:33
LeBron’s ego not ‘outsized’ relative to value
nbc_dls_jimmybutler_260123.jpg
04:01
‘It’s over’ for Warriors following Butler injury
oly_xcw_snowshow_digginsintvfull.jpg
15:11
Diggins analyzes her incredible XC skiing career
para_sb_snowshow_elliottfeat.jpg
02:34
Elliott has an eye on redemption at Paralympics
nbc_roto_philiprivers_260123.jpg
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
nbc_roto_treveyon_260123.jpg
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
nbc_roto_minter_260123.jpg
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
nbc_roto_bailey_260123.jpg
01:45
Bailey is a good stash play after solid games
nbc_roto_george_260123.jpg
01:27
Is George most exciting player in Wizards rebuild?
nbc_roto_giddey_260123.jpg
01:31
Giddey returns from injury with strong performance
oly_ssm500_zurekstolz_260123.jpg
06:02
Zurek tops Stolz’s track record by slimmest margin
nbc_nba_mannixpistonsv2_260123.jpg
07:22
Assessing trade targets for East-leading Pistons
nbc_roto_goretrade_260123.jpg
02:29
What’s in store for the Nationals without Gore?
nbc_nba_notb_fanfriday_260123.jpg
09:55
Fan Friday: NBA dream team ups and more
nbc_pl_leedsnba_260123.jpg
01:09
Maxey, Flagg are Aaronson’s favorite NBA players
nbc_pl_leedsjpwintv_260123.jpg
12:44
Aaronson, Gudmundsson discuss Leeds’ hot streak
nbc_pl_leedsnfl_260123.jpg
03:32
LUFC fosters 49er fandom for Aaronson, Gudmundsson
nbc_nba_notb_dkseg_260123.jpg
04:39
Expect Murray to go off against Bucks
nbc_nba_notb_blessings_260123.jpg
07:28
Tatum injury headlines NotB blessings in disguise
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
oly_sbwgs_worldcup_ledeckawin_260123.jpg
02:11
Ledecka wins snowboard parallel GS in Austria
oly_frmhp_stifel_goepperhalfpipefeat.jpg
02:04
Inside Goepper’s move from slopestyle to halfpipe
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
09:02
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team
nbc_pft_nfcchampstory_260123.jpg
11:34
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260123.jpg
04:25
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday