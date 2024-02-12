 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lexus Pipe Pro presented by YETI
Brazil’s Filipe Toledo the latest world champion to take break from surfing
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
How to watch: TV times, streams for the Genesis Invitational
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jett Lawrence cropped.JPG
Jett Lawrence on racing Eli Tomac: “It’s not exactly like the same beast he used to be”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_earlysbodds_240212.jpg
Early Super Bowl 59 odds: 49ers, Chiefs lead
nbc_pft_missedopgreenlawinjutry_240212.jpg
49ers failed to capitalize on chances in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_reidquotes_240212.jpg
Unpacking Reid’s comments on future with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lexus Pipe Pro presented by YETI
Brazil’s Filipe Toledo the latest world champion to take break from surfing
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
How to watch: TV times, streams for the Genesis Invitational
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jett Lawrence cropped.JPG
Jett Lawrence on racing Eli Tomac: “It’s not exactly like the same beast he used to be”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_earlysbodds_240212.jpg
Early Super Bowl 59 odds: 49ers, Chiefs lead
nbc_pft_missedopgreenlawinjutry_240212.jpg
49ers failed to capitalize on chances in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_reidquotes_240212.jpg
Unpacking Reid’s comments on future with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Douglass repeats in women's 200m IM at Worlds

February 12, 2024 12:55 PM
Thanks to a personal-best time, U.S. swimmer Kate Douglass defended her world championship in the women's 200m individual medley at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.