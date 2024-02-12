Skip navigation
Douglass repeats in women's 200m IM at Worlds
February 12, 2024 12:55 PM
Thanks to a personal-best time, U.S. swimmer Kate Douglass defended her world championship in the women's 200m individual medley at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
