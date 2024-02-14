Skip navigation
U.S. wins mixed 4x100 medley relay gold
February 14, 2024 01:45 PM
The U.S. team of Hunter Armstrong, Claire Curzan, Nick Fink, and Kate Douglass combined to win gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
