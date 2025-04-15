 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: CJ Abrams sidelined, Justin Steele out for the season
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Philadelphia, Cole Davies wins again
A healthy David Peterson looks to cement himself in the Mets rotation

Is Rory the best player of his generation?
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory

WNBALas Vegas AcesAaliyah Nye

Aaliyah
Nye

    The Aces selected Aaliyah Nye with the No. 13 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
    The 6-foot wing saved her best for last, averaging a career-high 15.2 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the three-point line for the Crimson Tide. In 33 appearances, Nye shot 45.4 percent from three and 83.0 percent from the foul line. Her shooting ability will be what gets Nye into the door at the next level, as the former Alabama wing attempted just over 65 percent of her shots from beyond the arc. She’ll join three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and a veteran Aces team looking to score its third championship.