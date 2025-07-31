 Skip navigation
Athletics v Cleveland Guardians
Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two.jpg
Lottie Woad's second-round charge derailed by late triple bogey at AIG Women's Open
Houston Astros v Athletics
Astros at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

nbc_pft_tombrady_250801.jpg
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250801.jpg
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two
nbc_pft_musburger_250801.jpg
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Athletics v Cleveland Guardians
Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two.jpg
Lottie Woad’s second-round charge derailed by late triple bogey at AIG Women’s Open
Houston Astros v Athletics
Astros at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

nbc_pft_tombrady_250801.jpg
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250801.jpg
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two
nbc_pft_musburger_250801.jpg
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golden State Valkyries v Atlanta Dream
2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions, including Collier, Thomas, Wilson, Gray
How to bet the WNBA’s top awards as we inch closer the playoffs.
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
July 31, 2025 09:05 AM
Watch the top highlights from Wednesday night's WNBA games, including a rematch of the 2024 Finals between the Liberty and Lynx for the first time this season and a tight matchup between the Wings and Dream.
Los Angeles Sparks riding five-game winning streak as 2nd half of season is underway
Atlanta beats Mercury 90-79 as Brittney Griner returns to Phoenix for first time with Dream
Wilson’s double-double, Evans’ spark off the bench lead Aces past Dream 87-72
2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions including Collier, Clark, Thomas
WNBA set to quickly tip off second half of season after short All-Star break
Ionescu wins 3-point contest, Cloud claims skills competition in Liberty All-Star sweep

  • Kamiah Smalls
    ATL G
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    Dream signed Kamiah Smalls to a 7-day contract.
    The 28th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Smalls last appeared in a league game during the 2022 season as a member of the Minnesota Lynx. She’s most recently played for Italian club Umana Reyer Venezia, shooting nearly 42 percent from beyond the arc in 30 games. Smalls will provide the Dream with additional perimeter depth as the team deals with injuries to starters Rhyne Howard (knee) and Jordin Canada (illness).