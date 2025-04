The Sky selected Maddy Westbeld with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Injuries limited Westbeld to 21 appearances during her final season at Notre Dame, and her production suffered. She averaged 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Those numbers aren’t awe-inspiring, but Westbeld’s work in her first four college seasons is why she has a chance of being a contributor at the next level. As a senior in 2023-24, she earned second team All-ACC honors with 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Westbeld is a face-up four who can provide balance to the Sky frontcourt, as neither Angel Reese nor Kamilla Cardoso brings that skill set to the table.