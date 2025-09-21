 Skip navigation
LPGA_1920_logo_teemarker.jpg
LPGA cancels remainder of Arkansas event because of rain; scores reverted to 18 holes
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Bethpage Black’s famous sign temporarily removed for Ryder Cup week
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Second Round
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA

Sunderland's Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
Neville: Liverpool have 'so much firepower'
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
LPGA_1920_logo_teemarker.jpg
LPGA cancels remainder of Arkansas event because of rain; scores reverted to 18 holes
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Bethpage Black’s famous sign temporarily removed for Ryder Cup week
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Second Round
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA

nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusafinal_250921.jpg
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
nbc_pl_garysegment_250921.jpg
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reports: Aces’ A’ja Wilson earns historic fourth WNBA MVP award

  
Published September 21, 2025 10:06 AM
A'ja Wilson

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 9: Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) on defense during the Las Vegas Aces versus the Los Angeles Sparks on June 9, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is in a class by herself, winning the WNBA MVP for an unprecedented fourth time, a person familiar with the voting told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because no official announcement had been made. ESPN first reported that Wilson won.

Wilson also won the award last season as the unanimous choice and in 2020 and 2022. Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson all won the award three times. Wilson and former Houston Comets star Cynthia Cooper were the only ones to win the award unanimously. Cooper was the only other player to win it in consecutive years, doing so in the first two seasons of the WNBA (1997, 98).

Wilson again led the league in scoring (23.4 points per game) as well as blocked shots (2.3) and helped the Aces win their last 16 regular-season games, earning the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas, Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell and Atlanta’s Allisha Gray were the other finalists for the award.

Wilson was honored as the AP Player of the Year earlier this month.