2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
nbc_golf_macintyreintv_240714.jpg
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Odds, favorites for The Renaissance Club
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
2025 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Preview: Will Patrick Mahomes finally look deep?

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfyellowcards_250708.jpg
Unpacking consequences of chaotic Stage 3 finish
YelloConvo.jpg
Was Coquard deserving of yellow card after crash?
nbc_moto_factoryteam_250707.jpg
Why aren't U.S. bike makers starting teams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
nbc_golf_macintyreintv_240714.jpg
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Odds, favorites for The Renaissance Club
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
2025 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Preview: Will Patrick Mahomes finally look deep?

nbc_cyc_tdfyellowcards_250708.jpg
Unpacking consequences of chaotic Stage 3 finish
YelloConvo.jpg
Was Coquard deserving of yellow card after crash?
nbc_moto_factoryteam_250707.jpg
Why aren’t U.S. bike makers starting teams?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

  
Published July 8, 2025 09:51 AM

The Las Vegas Aces take on the New York Liberty tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Tip-off is at 8:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty game.

The defending WNBA champions look to bounce back tonight after falling 79-70 to the Seattle Storm on Sunday. New York led 44-41 at the half, but struggled to regain the lead after being outscored 22-6 in the third quarter.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Natasha Cloud added 12 points.

The Las Vegas Aces are coming off an 86-68 victory against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. A’ja Wilson scored 19 points and made 4 blocks, while Dana Evans added 18 points and 4 rebounds.

Chelsea Gray finished with 6 points and 8 assists, moving up to sixth on the WNBA’s all-time assists list.

RELATED: 2025 WNBA MVP and ROY Odds - Betting, futures, predictions on Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
2025 WNBA All-Star Snubs: Brittney Sykes and Kayla McBride among the biggest misses
There’s a number of notable names who were left off the list of WNBA All-Star reserves.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, July 8
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break
  • July 19: WNBA All-Star Game
  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date
WNBA
WNBA’s “Line ‘Em Up” initiative has league’s three-point line installed at outdoor courts around the country
The campaign launches this week at the outdoor courts of Brooklyn Bridge Park.