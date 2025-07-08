How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
The Las Vegas Aces take on the New York Liberty tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Tip-off is at 8:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty game.
The defending WNBA champions look to bounce back tonight after falling 79-70 to the Seattle Storm on Sunday. New York led 44-41 at the half, but struggled to regain the lead after being outscored 22-6 in the third quarter.
Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Natasha Cloud added 12 points.
The Las Vegas Aces are coming off an 86-68 victory against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. A’ja Wilson scored 19 points and made 4 blocks, while Dana Evans added 18 points and 4 rebounds.
Chelsea Gray finished with 6 points and 8 assists, moving up to sixth on the WNBA’s all-time assists list.
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty:
- When: Tonight, Tuesday, July 8
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
How can I watch WNBA games?
Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.
2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:
- July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break
- July 19: WNBA All-Star Game
- September 11: Regular Season Ends
- September 14: Playoffs Begin
- October 17: Last Possible Finals Date