How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Las Vegas Aces take on the New York Liberty tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Tip-off is at 8:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty game.

The defending WNBA champions look to bounce back tonight after falling 79-70 to the Seattle Storm on Sunday. New York led 44-41 at the half, but struggled to regain the lead after being outscored 22-6 in the third quarter.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Natasha Cloud added 12 points.

Our girl @sabrina_i20 had herself a TIME in the 1st half!💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/0SDdFPOW47 — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) July 6, 2025

The Las Vegas Aces are coming off an 86-68 victory against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. A’ja Wilson scored 19 points and made 4 blocks, while Dana Evans added 18 points and 4 rebounds.

Chelsea Gray finished with 6 points and 8 assists, moving up to sixth on the WNBA’s all-time assists list.

THE POINT GAWD FOR A REASON 👏



With her 7th assist vs. the Sun, Chelsea Gray passes Becky Hammon (1,708) for 6th on the All-Time Assists List!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/zNPSUO5Hka — WNBA (@WNBA) July 6, 2025

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty:

When : Tonight, Tuesday, July 8

: Tonight, Tuesday, July 8 Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

