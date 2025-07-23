 Skip navigation
Top News
Top-ranked amateur Miles Russell survives upset bid in opening U.S. Junior match
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Shohei Ohtani not running much, Chandler Simpson solidifies spot
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
San Diego fills one spot on 2026 NASCAR Cup schedule but questions remain

Top Clips

nbc_roto_andrewpainter_250723.jpg
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
nbc_golf_benjamesintv_250723.jpg
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
nbc_golf_scottieroundtable_250723.jpg
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jonquel Jones returns to the Liberty lineup, leads team scoring in win over Fever

  
Published July 23, 2025 02:40 PM

NEW YORK — During the Liberty’s lineup announcement Tuesday night, one name brought the Barclays Center crowd to its feet: Jonquel Jones. She held up a heart to the crowd.

In the words of head coach Sandy Brondello — “It’s a happy day. JJ’s back.”

The Liberty star center officially returned to the court in New York’s 98-84 win over the Fever on Tuesday night. Jones, last season’s WNBA Finals MVP, was playing for the first time since June 19 with an ankle injury and scored a team-high 18 points.

“It felt great to be back out there,” Jones said after the game. “Obviously, it’s been a while since I’ve been on the court, but my teammates have held it down while I was out, and everybody was excited for me to be back in. And I was just as excited.”

Jones, the Liberty’s third-highest scorer, has averaged 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season, while shooting 43.8 percent from behind the arc. New York struggled in her absence, going 5-4 after starting out the season 9-0. They are undefeated with Jones on the court.

It’s been a touch-and-go season for Jones so far. She’d been limited to just 10 games this season, initially injuring her ankle in early June and taking a brief absence before returning and aggravating the injury.