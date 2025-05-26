 Skip navigation
Kelsey Plum scores 28 and Azura Stevens adds season-high 24 as Sparks beat Sky 91-78

  
Published May 25, 2025 09:02 PM

LOS ANGELES — Kelsey Plum hit six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, Azura Stevens scored a season-high 24 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 91-78 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.

Los Angeles (2-3) won for the first time since beating the expansion Golden State Valkyries in its season opener.

Odyssey Sims scored 12 points for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby added 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a career-high six steals.

Angel Reese led Chicago (0-3) with 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kamilla Cardoso scored 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Courtney Vandersloot and Rebecca Allen added 11 points apiece.

Stevens hit a 3-pointer a little more than three minutes into the second half that gave the Sparks the lead for good at 51-48. She made another 3 about three minutes later to spark a 9-0 run that pushed the lead to 15 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Reese scored inside to cap a 10-0 run and trim the Sky’s deficit to 76-71 with 7:06 left in the game. Sarah Ashlee Barker answered with a jumper, Steven made back-to-back baskets and Plum hit a pull-up jumper to push the lead to 13 with 4:59 to go.

Up next

The Sky play at Phoenix on Tuesday. The Sparks wrap up a three-game homestand Tuesday against Atlanta.