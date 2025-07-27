New York’s Breanna Stewart leaves game with lower leg injury after just 3 minutes

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 13 Big 12 Tournament Kansas vs Arizona
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital after heart procedure
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Connor Zilisch gives JR Motorsports its 100th Xfinity win with Indy triumph
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Richard Childress says NASCAR should not suspend Austin Hill for incident with Aric Almirola

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
nbc_pl_muwhuhl_250726.jpg
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 13 Big 12 Tournament Kansas vs Arizona
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital after heart procedure
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Connor Zilisch gives JR Motorsports its 100th Xfinity win with Indy triumph
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Richard Childress says NASCAR should not suspend Austin Hill for incident with Aric Almirola

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
nbc_pl_muwhuhl_250726.jpg
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

New York’s Breanna Stewart leaves game with lower leg injury after just 3 minutes

  
Published July 27, 2025 12:02 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart left the team’s 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night after 3 minutes with a lower leg injury.

Stewart had three points and a rebound before she left. Stewart seemed to injure the leg while running up the court. She went to the locker room and never came back to the bench.

“No update, hopefully she’ll be okay,” New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said after the loss that snapped a five-game winning streak.

New York was playing the second half of a back-to-back. Stewart had a quiet scoring game in Friday’s win over Phoenix with just six points. She did have eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Stewart came into the game averaging 19 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on the season to help New York (17-7) to the second-best record in the league.

The two-time WNBA MVP hadn’t missed a game yet this season. After playing much of July at home, New York will be on the road for five of its next six games.

New York also had two other injuries as Kennedy Burke had some cramps and Leonie Fiebich has been dealing with a hand injury she suffered against Phoenix.

“She’s tough and resilient, she pushed through it,” Brondello said.