Plum banks in a shot at buzzer as the Sparks beat the Wings 81-80 to spoil Bueckers’ 44-point night

  
Published August 21, 2025 01:02 AM

LOS ANGELES — Kelsey Plum banked in the winning shot just before the final buzzer and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 81-80 on Wednesday night to spoil rookie Paige Bueckers’ career-high 44-point performance.

Bueckers scored the most points by a player in a single game in the WNBA this season and tied Cynthia Cooper’s 28-year-old record for most points in a game by a first-year player.

Bueckers scored Dallas’ final 13 points, the last on a technical free throw with 1:03 remaining for an 80-79 lead. But the Wings (9-27) turned it over after winning the ensuing jump ball and Aziaha James missed a corner 3-pointer with about 20 seconds left to give Los Angeles the final shot.

Plum used a high screen from Dearica Hamby to get into the lane for a left-handed floater that banked in before she was surrounded by Rickea Jackson and Rae Burrell in celebration.

Plum finished with 20 points for Los Angeles (17-18). Jackson had 25 points and a career-high six 3-pointers, Hamby added 14 points and Cameron Brink had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Sparks’ victory eliminated the Wings and Chicago Sky from playoff contention.

Bueckers, whose previous high was 35 points against the Phoenix Mercury on June 11, went 17 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line.

Bueckers moved past Cooper for third-longest streak of consecutive double-digit scoring games by a rookie in WNBA history with 29. Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson holds the record of 33.

Dallas and Los Angeles met last Friday, with the Sparks securing a 97-96 victory despite Bueckers scoring a game-high 29. The teams will meet again in Los Angeles on Sept. 7. The Sparks have won eight of the last 11 meetings with the Wings.