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Sabrina Ionescu will have an MRI after injuring her left ankle in Liberty’s preseason win over Sun

  
Published May 4, 2026 11:41 AM
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
May 2, 2026 11:32 PM
As the WNBA gears up to return to NBC and Peacock beginning May 17, Aces' A’ja Wilson, Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Wings' Paige Bueckers get a "first day of work" tour from SNL's Chloe Fineman.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Sabrina Ionescu was set to have an MRI after injuring her left ankle in the New York Liberty’s preseason win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Liberty are hopeful it’s nothing major. The regular season starts with New York hosting Connecticut.

First-year Liberty coach Chris DeMarco said he was remaining “positive” that the injury was not severe. It’s the same ankle that Ionescu hurt early in her rookie year, an injury that required season-ending surgery.

The star guard landed awkwardly during a drive to the basket and rolled the ankle early in the third quarter at Connecticut. She appeared to get her feet tangled with the Sun’s Diamond Miller as she went up for a reverse layup.

Ionescu stayed down for a few seconds before getting up and waving toward New York’s bench on the other side of the court. She walked with a slight limp back to the locker room.

“Obviously wasn’t good to see,” Liberty forward Jonquel Jones said. “I was able to check in with our (physical therapist) and stuff during the game to make sure she’s OK. Our fingers are crossed and we’ll handle it as we get more information.”

Ionescu had six points in just under 16 minutes of play. She was 2 for 8 from the field.

Breanna Stewart said she talked with Ionescu after the game and that her teammate was in “good spirits.”

Ionescu played in 38 games last season for New York, averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

The Liberty played without Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Rebecca Allen and Satou Sabally, all of whom were working their way back into shape.