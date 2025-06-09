 Skip navigation
Sky guard Vandersloot to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

  
Published June 9, 2025 10:44 AM

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Vandersloot left Chicago’s 79-52 loss to Indiana on Saturday night in the first quarter and did not return. The Sky announced Sunday that Vandersloot had an MRI that revealed the torn ACL and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

The 5-foot-8 point guard was averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Vandersloot was selected by the Sky with the third overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft and helped lead them to the championship in 2021. She spent the previous two seasons in New York and helped the Liberty win the WNBA title last year before returning to Chicago this season.