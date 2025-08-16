Storm squanders big lead, holds on to beat streaking Dream 80-78 and end 6-game skid

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Plum says she was joking about Caitlin Clark’s team at All-Star Game
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Jett Lawrence speed blur.JPG
2025 Unadilla Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence tops first session
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Seth Hammaker.JPG
2025 Unadilla Motocross 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker fastest in first qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlnewreacs_250816.jpg
Villa have ‘lots of work to do’ after draw
nbc_pl_avlnew_konsaredcard_250816.jpg
Konsa sent off after dragging down Gordon
nbc_pl_newcastlediscussion_250816.jpg
Newcastle having a ‘real nightmare’ of a summer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Plum says she was joking about Caitlin Clark’s team at All-Star Game
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Jett Lawrence speed blur.JPG
2025 Unadilla Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence tops first session
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Seth Hammaker.JPG
2025 Unadilla Motocross 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker fastest in first qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlnewreacs_250816.jpg
Villa have ‘lots of work to do’ after draw
nbc_pl_avlnew_konsaredcard_250816.jpg
Konsa sent off after dragging down Gordon
nbc_pl_newcastlediscussion_250816.jpg
Newcastle having a ‘real nightmare’ of a summer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Storm squanders big lead, holds on to beat streaking Dream 80-78 and end 6-game skid

  
Published August 16, 2025 09:49 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Skylar Diggins had 21 points and 11 assists and the Seattle Storm hung on to beat the Atlanta Dream 80-78 to end a six-game skid on Friday night at Rogers Arena in the first WNBA regular-season game outside of the United States.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 15 points, Brittney Sykes added 13 and Dominique Malonga had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Storm (17-17) squandered a 15-point lead before snapping Atlanta’s six-game win streak.

Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Brionna Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta (21-12).

The Storm led 60-45 with 3:25 left in the third quarter. Erica Wheeler, with a second left in the quarter, threw and inbounds pass to Diggins for a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Storm a 67-55 lead.

But Seattle went scoreless for nearly five minutes to open the fourth and Nia Coffey made a layup that gave Atlanta a 71-69 lead with 4:21 to play.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter to break the Dream’s career record for made 3s with 326. Tiffany Hayes (325) previously held the record.

The Dream, who went into the game averaging 9.6 made 3s per game, hit 2 of 13 from behind the arc.

Jordin Canada (hamstring) did not play for Atlanta.

Howard scored 25 points Wednesday to help the Dream beat the Storm 85-75 in Seattle.

The Storm concludes a three-game home stand Sunday against Phoenix. The Dream play at Golden State on Sunday.

Mentions
skylar-diggins.jpg Skylar Diggins Atlanta Dream logo Atlanta Dream Seattle Storm logo Seattle Storm nneka-ogwumike.jpg Nneka Ogwumike