MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
MLB plans to use robot umpire challenge system in All-Star Game
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 09 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days
Colorado coach Deion Sanders declines to address health issues at Big 12 media days
Houston Astros v Cleveland Guardians
MLB AL Rookie of the Year Prediction: Odds, expert picks, including Cam Smith, Jacob Wilson, Roman Anthony

Top Clips

nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Valkyries rout the Fever 80-61 as Caitlin Clark struggles in her return from injury

  
Published July 9, 2025 04:05 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Veronica Burton had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Kayla Thornton added 18 points and eight boards, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Indiana Fever 80-61 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark’s return.

The Valkyries held Clark to just 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting as the Fever scored their second-fewest points of the season.

Clark returned after missing the past five games with a left groin injury. The All-Star captain participated in practice Monday — the first time she’d done that since getting hurt on June 26.

Golden State led 41-32 at halftime and Kate Martin scored five consecutive points in the third for a 15-point lead.

After Indiana went on a 10-1 run to get within 55-50, Burton ended Golden State’s drought with a 3-pointer. Burton also capped Golden State’s 9-0 run on another 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in the third for a 64-50 lead.

Burton’s fifth 3-pointer, setting a career high, came with 6:32 remaining for a 70-53 lead and Thornton’s wide-open 3 about a minute later made it a 20-point lead.

Golden State (10-9) went 12 of 32 from 3-point range, compared to 6 of 27 for Indiana.

Kelsey Mitchell also struggled for Indiana (9-10), going 3 of 13 for 12 points. Makayla Timpson added 10 points off the bench.

The Valkyries beat the Fever 88-77 in the first regular-season meeting on June 19.