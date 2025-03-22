 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-UNC Greensboro at Southern California
JuJu Watkins scores 22 and top-seeded USC routs UNCG 71-25 in 1st round
Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants
Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnación to miss start of season with broken left hand
Wild Card Series - Cleveland Guardians v. Detroit Tigers - Game Four
Tigers’ top prospect Jackson Jobe is expected to be included in the rotation to open the season

Top Clips

nbc_horse_rubysteaks_250322.jpg
Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge
nbc_wrugby_scotlandwales_250322.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 24, Wales 21
Untitled-1__840945.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 27, Ireland 15

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
4th-seeded Maryland avoids a March Madness upset, holds off Norfolk State 82-69

  
Published March 22, 2025 06:27 PM
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - College Park

Christina Dalce, No. 15 of the Maryland Terrapins, reacts during the second half of the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Xfinity Center on March 22, 2025 in College Park, Maryland.

Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sarah Te-Biasu and Kaylene Smikle led a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter, and fourth-seeded Maryland held off 13th-seeded Norfolk State 82-69 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins (24-7) will host fifth-seeded Alabama on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, but advancing wasn’t easy against a Norfolk State (30-5) team that entered on a 19-game winning streak. The scrappy Spartans trailed by just four early in the fourth quarter before a series of outside shots by Te-Biasu and Smikle gave Maryland some breathing room.

Te-Biasu finished with 22 points and Smikle scored 21. Kierra Wheeler led Norfolk State with 20.

Norfolk State scored the game’s first seven points and led 32-30 at halftime, but Te-Biasu made a pair of 3-pointers to start a 30-point third quarter for Maryland. As fouls piled up on the Spartans — including a couple on 3-point shooters — the Terps made all 12 of their free throws that period and took an eight-point advantage into the fourth.

Still, a couple quick Norfolk State baskets forced Maryland coach Brenda Frese to take a timeout with the 60-56 and 8:36 remaining. Then Te-Biasu made another 3 and Smikle added two more. Yet another 3 by Te-Biasu made it 72-58 and suddenly it was the Spartans calling time.

Takeaways

Norfolk State: This was the highest seed the Spartans have earned in this tournament, and they showed why, setting the tone early for a competitive game and repeatedly fighting back when the Terps tried to pull away. Fouls hurt badly in the second half, however.

Maryland: The Terrapins turned the ball over 12 times in the first half — exactly what they wanted to avoid against a team with Norfolk State’s quickness — but they took better care of the ball in the final two quarters to avoid an upset.

Key stat

Maryland shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half. Without that, the Terps would have been vulnerable.

Up next

Maryland will try for its 12th Sweet 16 appearance under Frese.