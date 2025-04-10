 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Lipscomb at Iowa State
Lipscomb’s Lennie Acuff is heading home to Alabama to take job at Samford
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Billie Jean Cup Finals moves to September in China to suit top players’ schedule
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
Goals aplenty! A season-high four hat tricks in Wednesday’s NHL action

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
nbc_dps_postgamemavs_250410.jpg
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Lipscomb at Iowa State
Lipscomb’s Lennie Acuff is heading home to Alabama to take job at Samford
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Billie Jean Cup Finals moves to September in China to suit top players’ schedule
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
Goals aplenty! A season-high four hat tricks in Wednesday’s NHL action

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
nbc_dps_postgamemavs_250410.jpg
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Arizona hires Buffalo’s Becky Burke as women’s basketball coach

  
Published April 10, 2025 11:08 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has hired Buffalo’s Becky Burke as its women’s basketball coach.

Burke replaces Adia Barnes, who left to become SMU’s coach last week.

“Our model centers around identifying head coaches who prioritize success in coaching, recruiting and the development of high-character student-athletes,” Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement Wednesday. “Coach Burke is a proven program builder and rising star in collegiate women’s basketball with a track record of transformational success. She is familiar with the Wildcats and the tight-knit community we have in Tucson.”

Burke spent the past three seasons at Buffalo, leading the Bulls to a program-record 30 wins and the WNIT title in 2024-25. She led Buffalo to the Mid-American Conference tournament championship game after being picked to finish fourth in the league.

Burke previously spent two seasons as USC Upstate’s coach and two a Division II University of Charleston. She also coached two seasons at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, after stints as an assistant at Saint Joseph’s and Cal State Fullerton.

Burke went to the NCAA Tournament as a player for Louisville three times, including a trip to the 2009 national championship game.