Ayraut, Shumate help No. 22 Michigan State women ease past Rutgers 70-60

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Julia Ayrault and Emma Shumate scored 12 points apiece and No. 22 Michigan State slipped past Rutgers 70-60 on Wednesday night.

Grace VanSlooten added 11 points for the Spartans (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten Conference), who outscored the Scarlet Knights 23-13 in the third quarter to gain control of the game.

Destiny Adams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (8-10, 0-7), who lost their sixth straight. Kiyomi McMiller added 13 points.

Michigan State never trailed in taking a 22-20 lead after the first quarter, which ended with Rutgers scoring the last three points of the period and the Scarlet Knights had the first eight of the second for a 28-22 lead. McMiller hit a jumper late to pull Rutgers into a tie at 33 at halftime.

In the last 3 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, starting with four points from VanSlooten, the Spartans outscored Rutgers 12-3 to take a 55-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Nyla Hampton scored on a layup to open the fourth quarter and the Spartans led 57-46. The lead stayed in double figures until Awa Sidibe hit a jumper for the Scarlet Knights to make it 68-59 with 1:37 to go. That was the last field goal for Rutgers.