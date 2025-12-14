 Skip navigation
Beers scores 22 to lead No. 9 Oklahoma over No. 23 Oklahoma State 92-70 for 10th straight win

  
Published December 13, 2025 10:03 PM
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma center Raegan Beers (15) looks to score against Oklahoma State forward Achol Akot (11) during the second half of a Bedlam women’s college basketball game between the OSU Cowgirls and OU Sooners at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Raegan Beers scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds, and No. 9 Oklahoma won its 10th straight by routing No. 23 Oklahoma State 92-70 on Saturday afternoon.

Sahara Williams scored 18 points and Aaliyah Chavez and Zya Vann added 15 each for the Sooners (11-1), who won their seventh straight in the series. The in-state rivals played annually before Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference ahead of last season.

Oklahoma shot 51.3% from the field and scored at least 90 points for the eighth straight game. All five Sooners starters scored in double figures.

Micah Gray scored 22 points and Jadyn Wooten added 15 for the Cowgirls (10-2), who had won five straight. Oklahoma State shot just 37.8% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range.

Vann’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the Sooners a 21-20 lead.

In the second quarter, Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt disagreed with a foul call against the Cowgirls on a breakaway layup attempt by Oklahoma, then hounded the official until she was called for a technical foul. Chavez, the Sooners’ leading scorer for the season, made both free throws — her first two points of the game — to give Oklahoma a 38-28 lead with just under three minutes left in the first half.

The Sooners led 42-37 at halftime, despite Chavez producing only four points before the break.

Oklahoma opened the game up with a 30-point third quarter to take a 72-56 lead into the fourth. Williams scored eight points and Chavez scored seven in the quarter. The Sooners made 13 of 21 field goals in the period and had 10 assists on 13 made field goals.

Up next

Oklahoma State: Hosts Tulsa on Monday.

Oklahoma: Hosts North Carolina Central on Dec. 22.