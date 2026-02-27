Blakes scores 35 to lead No. 5 Vanderbilt past No. 24 Alabama 85-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mikayla Blakes scored 35 points as No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 24 Alabama 85-60 Thursday night.

The Commodores closed out their regular-season home schedule with a 16-0 home record for the first time in program history.

After a low-scoring second quarter in which Vanderbilt (26-3, 12-3 SEC) had just eight points and turned over the ball seven times, the Commodores broke the game open in the second half by outscoring Alabama (21-8, 7-8) 31-16.

The third quarter push was capped off by a 3-pointer by Blakes with three seconds left that lifted her over the 30-point mark.

Sacha Washington had 17 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season for Vanderbilt. Freshman Justine Pissott added 11 points. The Commodores dominated the transition game, scoring 20 points on the fast-break compared to Alabama’s five.

With one regular-season game left against Tennessee in Knoxville on Sunday, the Commodores have a one-game edge for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt broke a tie with No. 4 Texas to move up a spot in the standings with its 12th conference win.

The Longhorns host No. 23 Georgia later Thursday.

Jessica Timmons led the Crimson Tide with 16 points and Ta’Mia Scott added 15. Alabama slipped to 10th in the SEC standings.

Up next

Alabama: Hosts No. 4 Texas on Sunday.

Vanderbilt: At Tennessee on Sunday.