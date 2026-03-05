 Skip navigation
Fiso scores 20, Etute adds double-double and Oregon dumps Purdue 82-64 at women’s Big Ten Tournament

  
Published March 4, 2026 11:16 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Katie Fiso scored 20 points, Ehis Etute had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Oregon defeated Purdue 82-64 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Mia Jacobs had 14 points and nine rebounds for 11th-seeded Oregon (21-11).

Lana McCarthy had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out, and Hila Karsh and Tara Daye each scored 11 points for Purdue (13-17), the 14th seed.

Etute scored eight points in the first quarter and the Ducks led 21-12 after one.

In the second, the Boilermakers had a seven-minute stretch in which they missed all 10 of their shots. Oregon’s lead ballooned to 47-24 at halftime.

After shooting 24% and scoring only 24 points in the first half, Purdue shot 73% in the third quarter and scored 25 points. The Ducks shot only 25% in the third quarter but still led 64-49 heading to the fourth.

Oregon shot 47% in the first half and held on despite shooting only 33% after halftime.

The Ducks and Boilermakers met barely a week ago, on Feb. 25, with Oregon winning 71-65 at Purdue.

Up next

Oregon plays No. 6-seed Maryland on Thursday with the winner moving on to play third-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals.