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Former Iowa State women’s basketball star Audi Crooks commits to Oklahoma State

  
Published April 20, 2026 12:55 PM
Crooks talks transfer portal, fashion inclusivity
April 14, 2026 08:12 PM
Audi Crooks talks with Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby about her efforts to make waves in fashion through her JCPenney campaign, WNBA draft reactions, what she's looking for in the transfer portal and more.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Former Iowa State center Audi Crooks, the second-leading scorer last season in women’s basketball, has committed to Oklahoma State.

Crooks made the announcement in a video on social media. The 6-foot-3 star has a season of eligibility left after three years with the Cyclones.

Crooks was one of nine Iowa State players who officially entered the NCAA transfer portal in the first 12 hours it was open.

She averaged 25.8 points last season.