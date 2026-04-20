Former Iowa State women’s basketball star Audi Crooks commits to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Former Iowa State center Audi Crooks, the second-leading scorer last season in women’s basketball, has committed to Oklahoma State.

Crooks made the announcement in a video on social media. The 6-foot-3 star has a season of eligibility left after three years with the Cyclones.

Crooks was one of nine Iowa State players who officially entered the NCAA transfer portal in the first 12 hours it was open.

She averaged 25.8 points last season.